Andhra Pradesh: Vignan varsity entrance test results declared
Rankers to get up to 75% scholarship
The results of VSAT-2022 (Vignan Scholastic Aptitude Test) conducted nationally for B.Tech and B.Pharmacy admissions at Vignan’s Deemed to be University, were released on Monday.
Vice-Chancellor of the university P. Nagabhushan said that the VSAT-2022 Phase-1 entrance tests were conducted online and offline. Students from A.P. and Telangana appeared for the test.
In addition to the VSAT-2022 ranks, marks obtained in JEE Mains, EAMCET and Intermediate would also be taken into consideration for admission.
He said 75% scholarship would be given to those who obtained ranks 1 to 100 in VSAT, 50% scholarship for 101-200, 25% for 201-400 and 10% for 401 to 2000 ranks for four years. After counselling on June 9, Phase-2 entrance exams will be held from June 10 to 31.
Dean, Admissions, Vignan University, K.V. Krishnakishore said the entrance test results were available on the university website www.vignan.ac and rank details would be sent to students’ mobile phones. For further details, call 7799 427 427 or toll-free number 1800 425 2529.
