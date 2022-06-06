Andhra Pradesh: Vignan varsity entrance test results declared

Rankers to get up to 75% scholarship

The results of VSAT-2022 (Vignan Scholastic Aptitude Test) conducted nationally for B.Tech and B.Pharmacy admissions at Vignan’s Deemed to be University, were released on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor of the university P. Nagabhushan said that the VSAT-2022 Phase-1 entrance tests were conducted online and offline. Students from A.P. and Telangana appeared for the test.

In addition to the VSAT-2022 ranks, marks obtained in JEE Mains, EAMCET and Intermediate would also be taken into consideration for admission.

He said 75% scholarship would be given to those who obtained ranks 1 to 100 in VSAT, 50% scholarship for 101-200, 25% for 201-400 and 10% for 401 to 2000 ranks for four years. After counselling on June 9, Phase-2 entrance exams will be held from June 10 to 31.