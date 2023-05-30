Andhra Pradesh: ‘Vexed’ teacher unions chalk out protest programmes from June 5

May 30, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Organisations (FAPTO) on May 30 (Tuesday) announced their decision to resort to various forms of protest across the State from June 5 to September 1, to exert pressure on the department officials to address their several pending problems.

At a press conference here, federation’s State chairman N. Venkateswarlu and secretary general Ch. Manjula said the teacher unions were vexed with the “indifference on the part of the government” and were forced to resort to the confrontation path.

Merger go schools

Taking exception to implementation of G.O. 117, they said it would drastically reduce the teacher posts and lead to merger of schools.

They said, burdened with non-teaching tasks, teachers were left with insufficient time to focus on teaching.

‘Easy scapegoats’

The federation leaders accused Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash. of finding easy scapegoats in teachers for the mistakes committed by the department officials in supply of textbooks and implementation of the various programmes.

They also opposed the policy of paying ₹2,500 to teachers who were promoted, and demanded that the authorities pay the hike stipulated in the rule book.

They said the delay in payment of arrears worth ₹6,500 crore to teachers and other government employees was causing financial distress to the employees.

‘Constitute 12th PRC’

They demanded immediate constitution of the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC), payment of DA and other arrears, restoration of Old Pension Scheme and regularisation of the services of contract and outsourced employees.

They said, if the government failed to meet their demands, teachers across the State would join hands with the government employees and wage a relentless war.