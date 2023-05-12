HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Veterinary doctor dies after being hit by car of Rajamahendravaram MP’s convoy

Bharat was not present in the vehicle that hit the doctor, say police

May 12, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old retired veterinary doctor, Srungavruksham Narasayya, died on the spot on Friday after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle of the convoy of Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on the national highway under Denduluru police limits in Eluru district. 

Mr. Bharat was not present in the vehicle that hit the doctor, according to the police. 

The incident had occurred while Dr. Narasayya was crossing the median on his two-wheeler when the MP’s convoy was proceeding towards Vijayawada from Rajamahendravaram. 

Denduluru Sub-Inspector and Investigation Officer I. Veerraju told The Hindu, “Dr. Narasayya died on the spot. Mr. Bharat was not present in the vehicle that hit the doctor. The vehicle has been seized.” 

The body has been sent to Eluru Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and investigation is on.

