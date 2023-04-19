ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Venkaiah Naidu visits home built by IRCS for orphans in Srikakulam

April 19, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The former Vice-President also participates in the convocation of GEMS Hospital at Ragolu

K Srinivasa Rao

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu with the inmates of Santa Anuraga Nilayam, in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday hailed the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) for constructing Santa Anuraga Nilayam, where orphans and senior citizens were provided shelter.

He lauded IRCS Srikakulam unit chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao for the initiative. The former Vice-President also interacted with the children who were being imparted good education by the IRCS in association with C.V. Nagajyothy Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said such initiatives were needed to instil confidence among the children and senior citizens.

Later, he participated in the convocation of the 2017-23 batch of MBBS students of GEMS Hospital at Ragolu.

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and other leaders were present.

