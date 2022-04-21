Andhra Pradesh: Vasireddy Padma seeks immediate action in ‘gang rape’ case

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Thursday took serious note of the alleged gang rape of a woman in Vijayawada Government Hospital and directed the officials concerned to nab the culprits at the earliest and ensure stringent punishment to the accused.

She enquired with Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata the details of the case over telephone and said there should not be any delay in nabbing the culprits.

Ms. Padma said in view of the political allegations surfacing in a section of the media, the department should maintain transparency while conducting the investigation and ensure stringent punishment to those responsible for the crime.

She also directed the hospital Superintendent to ensure timely and proper medical services to the victim.