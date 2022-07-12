Andhra Pradesh: Varla demands apology from CID over ‘custodial torture’

Two persons were allegedly picked up for sharing a post on Vijayamma

The chief of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) should tender an apology to two persons who were subjected to custodial torture on suspicion of circulating a post related to Y.S. Vijayamma, TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah demanded on Tuesday.

In a letter to the Additional Director General of Police (CID) on Tuesday, Mr. Ramaiah alleged that a person named Garlapati Venkateswara Rao was picked up from his residence in Dharanikota village in Amaravati mandal of Palnadu districton June 29 while Mokarala Sambasiva Rao was picked up from his residence in Amaravati at midnight.

“Both of them were stripped at the CID’s interrogation room and were subjected to custodial torture using third-degree methods,” Mr. Ramaiah alleged.

“Cases were foisted on the duo for sharing a post related to Y.S. Vijayamma’s resignation as honorary president of the YSR Congress Party,” the TDP leader alleged.

Without ascertaining facts and instead of tracking down the original creator of the alleged post, the CID acted in contravention of due process. The victims were subjected to physical and emotional torture as well as humiliation among their relatives and villagers, Mr. Ramaiah said.

“It is requested that the CID start discharging its functions as per the Constitutional mandate and the procedures laid down in the Andhra Pradesh Police Manual, rather than at the pleasure of a single individual. It is also apparent that the victims who were brutally treated by the CID are very much entitled for an apology from the chief of the CID,” he added.