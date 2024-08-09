ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Vande Bharat to run on Sundays and not Tuesdays from December 10

Published - August 09, 2024 09:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The change in the operation schedule of the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam express is in tune with the demand from the public as also from various associations, says official

The Hindu Bureau

Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Train No. 20833/34 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will be operated on Sundays and will not be available on Tuesdays.

The change in the operation schedule was made by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) in tune with the demand from the public, as also from various associations.

“The change will come into effect from December 10. It has been made as part of the ongoing efforts of the Waltair Division to enhance passenger convenience and cater to the increasing travel demand,” according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep.

