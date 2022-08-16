Andhra Pradesh: Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers in spate

They are receiving huge inflows from their catchment areas

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM / SRIKAKULAM
August 16, 2022 18:41 IST

The Vamsadhara and the Nagavali are in spate in the North Andhra region following huge inflows from their catchment areas located in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

However, the situation is under control as the excess water is being released from the barrages and reservoirs after alerting the people living in the vicinity, say officials.

Vamsadhara Project superintending engineer Dola Tirumala Rao said that 71,188 cusecs was released through the Gotta barrage on Tuesday morning.

The Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam districts were monitoring the inflows to the Nagavali, which had received around 20,000 cusecs in the last two days.

The rivulets of the two rivers are also in spate in the districts. The heavy inflows are expected to continue for the next couple of days.

