Andhra Pradesh: Vaccination against COVID-19 for children under way

Children wait after being administered COVID-19 vaccine at a PHC in Vijayawada on Thursday.. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI
Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA March 17, 2022 21:11 IST
Updated: March 18, 2022 09:15 IST

The State Health Department began administering the CorBEvax vaccine doses against COVID-19 to children of age group 12-14 in the State.

Over 2,000 school students were administered a dose of CorBEvax on Wednesday and the vaccination drive was continued on Thursday at a few government vaccine centres, including Primary Health Centres.

In Vijayawada, vaccination drive was conducted at Durga Puram, Vagu Centre and other PHCs on Thursday. Vaccination drive at schools is yet to be taken up by the department.

All children who have attained the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination are eligible to get vaccinated.

