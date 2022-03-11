Andhra Pradesh: Utkrisht, Ati Utkrisht service medals presented to police personnel

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg on Friday presented the Utkrisht and the Ati Utkrisht service medals to 50 police personnel for their meritorious service.

As many as 39 personnel got Utkrisht medal and 11 others got Ati Utkrisht medals instituted by the Union Home Ministry.

The SP inspected a guard of honour as the district armed reserve police took part in a spectacular parade after a gap of two years with the COVID-19 infections subsiding.

Parade, drills and sports meets help develop teamwork, discipline and leadership qualities in the personnel, she said, adding that parade would be organised on a regular basis from now on.