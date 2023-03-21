ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: utilise interest waiver benefit and clear property tax dues, Municipal Commissioner urges traders

March 21, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Commissioner R. Sriramulu Naidu speaking at the Chamber of Commerce meeting in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vizinaagaram Municipal Commissioner R. Sriramulu Naidu on Tuesday asked the traders to utilise the interest waiver benefit and clear their pending property tax dues immediately. Addressing the traders in Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce office, he said that persons with vested interests were making many traders to approach the courts over the assessment issues. “The traders and others who would evade tax payment will be forced to pay all their dues at any cost in future So, I request them not to be misled by anyone since the taxes paid will be used only for the development of the city.”

The chamber president Kapuganti Prakash and General Secretary Ravva Srinivas urged him to simplify assessment procedures and ensure hassle-free tax payment system. Revenue Inspectors B.Vinod, V.Sai Prasad and K.Kiran clarified their doubts about the interest, penalties and waiver benefits. Balaji market president Buddepu Venkata Rao and others were present.

