Andhra Pradesh: UTF bus yatra today against merger of primary schools

The Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation will take up a bus yatra from Palasa of Srikakulam district on Monday to oppose the merger of primary schools with high schools on the ground that it would deny opportunity for childrens to have education in their vicinity.

The yatra will cover Parvatipuram town and reach Jami of Vizianagaram district by evening.

The association is demanding the continuation of Telugu medium and filling up all vacancies in schools.

Five teacher MLCs are expected to participate in the protest programme which will continue in all districts till July 31, according to a release from UTF leaders.