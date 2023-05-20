Andhra Pradesh: Use of eco-friendly chemicals in agriculture is the need of the hour, says Centurion University Vice-Chancellor

May 20, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Centurion University-Vizianagaram Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju on Saturday said that research in chemistry was providing more opportunities for professors as well as students. He attended as the chief guest for Avishkar seminar on the subject of chemistry held on the university premises.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that chemistry was connected with each and every individual in the society and researches can be of help in many ways. He said that usage of environment-friendly chemicals in agriculture was need of the hour. He said that excess usage of pesticides would lead to many health complications and contaminate the soil. The University Dean M. Lakshminarasimha Acharyulu and others were present.