Andhra Pradesh: Use market yard land for Nandyal medical college, demand farmers

Outfit opposes acquisition of agriculture research station’s land for the purpose

Activists have opposed the State government’s plan to use 50 acres of the Regional Agriculture Research Station’s (RARS) land for establishing a medical college in Nandyal, and have suggested that vacant land of the Agriculture Market Yard be used instead.

Rayalaseema Saaguneeti Sadhana Samithi president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy said that while the initiative of the State government to set up a medical college in Nandyal is welcome, the land of RARS cannot be used for the purpose. “The college can come up on unused land of the market yard adjacent to the Nandyal Government Hospital. We will continue our legal fight against acquisition of land and buildings of RARS for the establishment of the medical college,” he said.

According to an affidavit filed in the High Court recently, the State government has articulated its intent to establish the medical college by 2023, and that recruitment of staff was also approved by the State Cabinet.

“As per Central government norms, only 20 acres of land is required for the setting up of a medical college. That land can be pooled by utilising the land of the government hospital and the adjoining Agriculture Marketyard,” Mr. Dasaratharami Reddy opined.