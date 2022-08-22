Andhra Pradesh: Use education as a tool to make world a better place, says Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi

India is the mother of a billion solutions, he says

Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi has said that freedom and education are significant in every child’s life and urged students to use education as a tool to make this world a better place.

Mr. Satyarthi was addressing students and faculty members of SRM University on the topic ‘Compassionate Youth Leadership: Key to Building a Better Future’ on Monday. Vice-Chancellor V.S. Rao and Registrar R. Premkumar were present.

While giving a clarion call for the larger society of India to be the voice of several thousand children who have become the victims of child exploitation, he said that the compassionate youth can work towards eliminating child slavery and make India a safe haven for every child.

“India may be a land of a thousand problems, but India is also a mother of a billion solutions. You are the solution, the real heroes, and the true makers of a new India”, said Mr. Satyarthi.

Vice-Chancellor V.S. Rao said that the university was established with a vision to disseminate transformative education and enable its students to be conscientious citizens who can play an instrumental role in nation-building.

Mr. Satyarthi also said that the university has been imparting values of humanity and compassion among the student community.

Professor Rao said that the renowned child rights activist has rescued over one lakh children from forced labour and slavery and is involved in many child rights movements across the world.

An interactive session was organised following the event where the students and faculty had a brief dialogue with the Nobel laureate.