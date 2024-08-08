GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh urges Centre to convert existing Deepam connections to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwal Yojana

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar hands over a letter written by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in this regard to Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri

Updated - August 08, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 08:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar with Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar met Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas (PNG) Hardeep Singh Puri at the Parliament in New Delhi on August 8 (Thursday) and handed over a letter written by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu seeking conversion of existing 60 lakh Deepam connections in Andhra Pradesh to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Mr. Puri responded positively and promised early action in this regard, an official press release said.

Members of Parliament Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy (Ongole), Vallabhaneni Balashowry (Machilipatnam) and Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav (Eluru), and Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of Civil Supplies Siddharth Jain were present.

Mr. Manohar had a separate meeting with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi and submitted a memorandum containing various issues to be sorted out. 

‘Allocate more red gram’

He sought release of dues amounting to ₹1,187 crore to the State at the earliest, allocation of ₹532 crore from the Price Stabilization Fund for keeping prices in the State under check, increased allocation of red gram to the State, enhanced coverage of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Commission, permission for opening eight new price reporting centres and approval for construction of 11 silo godowns.

Mr. Joshi assured Mr. Manohar of a special meeting with senior officers of the Union Government for addressing the issues raised.

Kakinada MP T. Uday Srinivas, Mr. Mahesh Kumar Yadav, Mr. Siddharth Jain and AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner Lav Agarwal accompanied the Minister.

