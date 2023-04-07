Andhra Pradesh urges Centre to allot 20 lakh COVID-19 booster vaccine doses

April 07, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister of Health and Family Welfare V. Rajini on April 7 (Friday) told Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya that the State was in complete control of the situation arising from the steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Of the 15,096 persons tested in the last couple of weeks, 267 were found to have COVID-19 symptoms. They were all undergoing treatment in home isolation, Ms. Rajini said in a video-conference with the Union Minister on the steps required to be taken to prevent the resurgence of the pandemic.

Ms. Rajini said her department was on high alert to the possible spike in the cases, and that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keeping a close tab of the same in order to take necessary action.

ADVERTISEMENT

She appealed to Mr. Mandaviya to allot 20 lakh booster vaccine doses to the State to immunise the vulnerable sections, and to extend financial support under the National Health Mission.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, Principal Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu, Commissioner J. Nivas and others took part in the deliberations.