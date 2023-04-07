ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh urges Centre to allot 20 lakh COVID-19 booster vaccine doses

April 07, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a video-conference, State Health Minister Rajini tells her counterpart in the Centre Mansukh Mandaviya that the government is in complete control of the situation

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Minister of Health and Family Welfare V. Rajini on April 7 (Friday) told Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya that the State was in complete control of the situation arising from the steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Of the 15,096 persons tested in the last couple of weeks, 267 were found to have COVID-19 symptoms. They were all undergoing treatment in home isolation, Ms. Rajini said in a video-conference with the Union Minister on the steps required to be taken to prevent the resurgence of the pandemic.

Ms. Rajini said her department was on high alert to the possible spike in the cases, and that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keeping a close tab of the same in order to take necessary action.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She appealed to Mr. Mandaviya to allot 20 lakh booster vaccine doses to the State to immunise the vulnerable sections, and to extend financial support under the National Health Mission.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, Principal Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu, Commissioner J. Nivas and others took part in the deliberations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US