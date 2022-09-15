Andhra Pradesh: University students select leader for MLC poll

S. Murali September 15, 2022 18:54 IST

Student leaders from universities located in the south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions on Thursday resolved to field Andhra Pradesh Vidhyarthi Joint Action Committee State president R. Jagadeesh as their candidate for the MLC election from the East Rayalaseema Graduates constituency.

At a meeting held here, they underscored the need for election of an apolitical person from the constituency comprising the undivided Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor districts to raise effectively the issues concerning the youth.

The students largely went unrepresented in the Legislative Council, said student leader from Sri Venkateswara University M. Prabhu while chairing the meeting.

Local Bar Association leader Srigiri Ranga Rao, Backward Classes Students’ Federation State convener S.V. Muralikrishna, Bahujana Students’ Union leader B. Pollaiah, student leaders from Rayalaseema University and Acharya Nagarjuna University P. Vijay Raj and T. Ganesh respectively were among those who attended the meeting.