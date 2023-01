January 30, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KAKINADA

The University of Silicon Andhra signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K) here on Monday for academic exchange programmes, study tours, and to offer short-term courses.

JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju, JNTU-K Founder V-C Allam Appa Rao and P. Venugopala Rao and Raju Chamarthi of the University of Silicon Andhra were present in the programme.