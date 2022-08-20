Andhra Pradesh: Universities should reflect social and cultural diversity, says CJI

Governor and Chancellor of ANU Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conferring the honorary doctorate on Chief Justice of India N.V Ramana at the university’s convocation in Guntur on Saturday. Education Minister B. Satyanarayana and Vice-Chancellor Rajasekhar are seen. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Chief Justice of India N.V Ramana has said that universities and higher educational institutions should be able to “blend historical baggage and futuristic vision to transform society.”

“Higher educational institutions should reflect social and cultural diversity of the country. It is diverse opinions expressed and various cultural endeavours that make universities so unique,” Justice Ramana said while addressing the 37th and 38th convocation of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU).

Justice Ramana was conferred the Honoris Causa (an honorary doctorate) by the Governor and ANU Chancellor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Higher Education Secretary J. Syamala Rao, AP State Council for Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, and ANU Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar were present.

While bemoaning that educational institutions were losing their social relevance, Justice Ramana reminisced about the days spent by him in ANU as a student of law in the early 80s.

“As students, we used to debate issues relating to society, State and nation. In fact, we used to spend more time in the canteen than in the classrooms. The university used to have two sheds for conducting classes and one for the canteen. Unfortunately, I find the same idealism missing in the present generation. Now, there are no student unions that have been grounds for diverse opinion and leadership,” said Justice Ramana.

Mr. Harichandan said that the New Education Policy-2020 aimed at increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio in the higher education sector, including vocational courses, from 26.3% (2018) to 50% by the year 2050.

As many as 3.50 crore new seats would be added to the higher educational institutions with an aim to ensuring inequitable and inclusive education system by 2030.

“Chase your dreams, never stop trying. Never stop learning. Never be disheartened with setbacks or failures. Live life to the fullest and give it your best,” said Mr. Harichandan.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor said the university had made rapid strides and won many awards. During the two waves of pandemic, the university had consistently held virtual classes and conducted online examinations, he said.