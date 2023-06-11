ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation reiterates demand for restoration of Old Pension Scheme

June 11, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Employees will be forced to take the agitation path if the government remains indifferent to their pleas, says federation leaders

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation’s State executive body has resolved to oppose tooth and nail the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) proposed to be implemented by the government for its employees, demanding that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) be restored.

In a statement, federation president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K.S.S. Prasad said without making an exit from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFR &DA) Act being implemented since 2013, how would it be possible for the government to implement a new scheme.

They asked if the government would now own up its mistake of making a false promise to repeal the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restore the Old Pension Scheme to the employees ‘who have been left high and dry’. They said the government should explain why the 10,500 employees, who were appointed before September 2004, were being deprived of the benefits of OPS.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaders said that there was no question of relenting on the issue until the government agreed to drop the plan to implement the GPS and bring back the OPS. They warned that the employees would be forced to take the agitation path if the government remained indifferent to their pleas.

Federation’s State honorary president K. Srinivasa Rao, vice-president A.N. Kusuma Kumari, secretaries B. Lakshmi Raju, S. P. Manohar Kumar, S. S. Naidu, K. A. Umamaheswara Rao and Reddy Mohan Rao and others were present in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US