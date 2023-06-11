Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation reiterates demand for restoration of Old Pension Scheme

June 11, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation’s State executive body has resolved to oppose tooth and nail the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) proposed to be implemented by the government for its employees, demanding that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) be restored.

In a statement, federation president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K.S.S. Prasad said without making an exit from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFR &DA) Act being implemented since 2013, how would it be possible for the government to implement a new scheme.

They asked if the government would now own up its mistake of making a false promise to repeal the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restore the Old Pension Scheme to the employees ‘who have been left high and dry’. They said the government should explain why the 10,500 employees, who were appointed before September 2004, were being deprived of the benefits of OPS.

The leaders said that there was no question of relenting on the issue until the government agreed to drop the plan to implement the GPS and bring back the OPS. They warned that the employees would be forced to take the agitation path if the government remained indifferent to their pleas.

Federation’s State honorary president K. Srinivasa Rao, vice-president A.N. Kusuma Kumari, secretaries B. Lakshmi Raju, S. P. Manohar Kumar, S. S. Naidu, K. A. Umamaheswara Rao and Reddy Mohan Rao and others were present in the meeting.