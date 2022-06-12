Andhra Pradesh: Union Minister of State for Health calls on Governor

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan presenting a memento to Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

Ms. Bharati, who is on a visit to Andhra Pradesh, briefed the Governor on the implementation of the Government of India’s flagship health programme, Ayushman Bharat, across the country for the benefit of poor and weaker sections.

The Union Minister also briefed the Governor about her visit to a few YSR Village Health Clinics and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the State. She said she had also visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri.

The Governor felicitated the Union Minister and presented a memento to her on the occasion.

Union Minister’s husband Pravin Arjun Pawar was present.