Andhra Pradesh: Union Minister lauds doctors for their role in containing COVID-19

Health sector in Andhra Pradesh is in a shambles, says Bharati Pravin Pawar

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar at a meeting in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Health sector in Andhra Pradesh is in a shambles, says Bharati Pravin Pawar

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar has extolled the services rendered by doctors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing an intellectuals’ meeting organised by the BJP Medical Cell here on Saturday, Ms. Pawar said the missionary zeal with which India had administered the COVID-19 vaccine to its billion-plus citizens won global acclaim.

Ms. Pawar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspired the medical fraternity to mitigate the hazard posed by COVID-19, which they did amidst heavy odds.

She stressed the need for increased digitalisation in the health sector, and a larger number of doctors to meet the burgeoning requirement of the masses. Due focus should be laid on R&D, she called upon the participants.

Ms. Pawar said there was a need for medical inventions that would help in rendering better services to the people. Greater emphasis was laid on the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

She alleged that the health sector in Andhra Pradesh was in a shambles, and the funds given by the Centre under various schemes were being diverted.

Especially, there was gross negligence in providing treatment for various diseases in government hospitals through Ayurveda and naturopathy, she said.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju and party leaders V. Suryanarayana Raju, Paka Satyanarayana, and V. Satya Murthy and doctors G. Samaram, Sarada and Sreedhar were present.