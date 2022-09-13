Andhra Pradesh: Union Minister assures differently-abled persons of all help

A. Narayanaswamy distributes battery-run tricycles to differently-abled persons

Special CorrespondentS. Murali ONGOLE
September 13, 2022 21:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy lending an ear to differently-abled persons in Ongole on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre is ready to meet the demands of differently-abled persons in improving their quality of life, said Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy.

Distributing battery-run tricycles, manual tri-cycles, wheel chairs and other aids to differently-abled persons here on Tuesday, he said the Andhra Pradesh government should be more proactive in identifying those needing aids of various types.

The Union Minister appreciated Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy for providing funds amounting to ₹25 lakh to over 1,500 selected persons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The beneficiaries were selected by conducting a survey in Ongole, Darsi, Giddalur, Kondepi, Yerragondapalem, Kanigiri and Markapur during 2020-21, said Prakasam District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar.

From now, village secretariats would identify the differently-abled persons needing aids and assistive devices, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Prakasam Zilla Parishad Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayyamma highlighted the various initiatives of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to improve the lot of differently-abled persons, including 4% reservation for persons with disabilities in job recruitments and promotions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Ongole

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app