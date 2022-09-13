Andhra Pradesh: Union Minister assures differently-abled persons of all help

A. Narayanaswamy distributes battery-run tricycles to differently-abled persons

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy lending an ear to differently-abled persons in Ongole on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

The Centre is ready to meet the demands of differently-abled persons in improving their quality of life, said Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy.

Distributing battery-run tricycles, manual tri-cycles, wheel chairs and other aids to differently-abled persons here on Tuesday, he said the Andhra Pradesh government should be more proactive in identifying those needing aids of various types.

The Union Minister appreciated Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy for providing funds amounting to ₹25 lakh to over 1,500 selected persons.

The beneficiaries were selected by conducting a survey in Ongole, Darsi, Giddalur, Kondepi, Yerragondapalem, Kanigiri and Markapur during 2020-21, said Prakasam District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar.

From now, village secretariats would identify the differently-abled persons needing aids and assistive devices, he added.

Prakasam Zilla Parishad Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayyamma highlighted the various initiatives of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to improve the lot of differently-abled persons, including 4% reservation for persons with disabilities in job recruitments and promotions.