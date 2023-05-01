HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Union government’s policies detrimental to the interests of labourers, allege trade unions

May 01, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
INTUC leaders participating in May Day celebrations in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Several trade unions on Monday alleged that the Central government’s policies were detrimental to the interests of the labourers as well as public. Speaking at May Day celebrations at P.W. Market here, Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) district president Modili Srinivasa Rao alleged that the 44 labour laws were abolished under the guise of introduction of four labour codes in the country.

He said that social security was completely missing for workers with the dilution of labour Acts. In another meeting, AITUC General Secretary Bugata Ashok alleged that the Union government was selling public sector units at throwaway prices for corporate companies. In another meeting held in industrial town Rajam, senior AITUC leader Vullakula Neelakanteswara Yadav said that the closure of many industries, including jute factories, led to denial of livelihood to thousands of people in the district.

