Andhra Pradesh: Union Aviation Ministry responded positively to name Bhogapuram international airport after Alluri, says BJP MLC candidate P.V.N. Madhav

February 25, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council and North Andhra graduates’ MLC constituency candidate P.V.N. Madhav on Saturday said that the Union Aviation Ministry had responded positively to his suggestion to name Bhogapuram international airport after freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju who had sacrificed his life at young age. He said that he had also requested the Centre to name the domestic terminal of the airport to be constructed very soon after great writer Gurajada Apparao.

Addressing the media here, he said that he had ensured development of Vizianagaram district during his last six years of tenure. “The construction of Bhogapuram airport with the Union government’s assistance will ensure speedy progress of the region. I am trying for additional funds for the Central Tribal University to be constructed in Gajapathinagaram-Saluru region. I will strive hard for dedicated water supply for the region and protect the tanks which were grabbed by influential persons,” he said.

Mr. Madhav. BJP district president Reddi Pavani, the party senior leaders Bhavireddi Shivaprasad Reddy, Kusumanchi Subbarao, Bobbili Srinu, Imandi Sudheer, Yenni Krishna and others were present. Earlier, Mr.Madhav and party leaders interacted with teachers and graduates in various places, seeking their first preferential vote for BJP in the ensuing MLC elections.