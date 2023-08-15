Andhra Pradesh: Union and State governments curtailing freedom of speech, alleges CPI leader

August 15, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Communist Party of India State secretariat member P. Kameswara Rao on Tuesday alleged that both the Union and the State governments were curtailing freedom of speech which was guaranteed through Article-19 in the Constitution.

Participating in Independence Day celebrations in S.Kota of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday, he said that too many restrictions on social media postings and arrests without any valid reasons and preventive arrests of leaders of opposition parties were nothing but curtailing freedom of speech. “The appointment of committees with DSP rank officials to observe posts of individuals on social media is nothing but frightening the people. The people had no right to express their views on government. Contrary to this, the government itself dumps thousands of postings with its social media wings to create difference among the people on the basis of religion and caste,” Mr. Kameswara Rao alleged.

