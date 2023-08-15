HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Union and State governments curtailing freedom of speech, alleges CPI leader

‘The appointment of committees with DSP rank officials to observe posts of individuals on social media is nothing but frightening the people’

August 15, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
CPI State Secretariat member P Kameswara Rao saluting the national flag in S. Kota on Tuesday. Arrangement.

CPI State Secretariat member P Kameswara Rao saluting the national flag in S. Kota on Tuesday. Arrangement. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Communist Party of India State secretariat member P. Kameswara Rao on Tuesday alleged that both the Union and the State governments were curtailing freedom of speech which was guaranteed through Article-19 in the Constitution.

Participating in Independence Day celebrations in S.Kota of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday, he said that too many restrictions on social media postings and arrests without any valid reasons and preventive arrests of leaders of opposition parties were nothing but curtailing freedom of speech. “The appointment of committees with DSP rank officials to observe posts of individuals on social media is nothing but frightening the people. The people had no right to express their views on government. Contrary to this, the government itself dumps thousands of postings with its social media wings to create difference among the people on the basis of religion and caste,” Mr. Kameswara Rao alleged.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.