 Andhra Pradesh: Underbridge ends arduous wait of commuters at railway crossing in Tirupati

The new facility will solve decade-long problem of the people from half of the city, says MLA

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
September 22, 2022 20:15 IST

vehicles passing through the railway underbridge on Rayalacheruvu Road in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ordeals of the commuters from almost half of the city pertaining to arduous wait at the railway crossing on the Rayalacheruvu Road came to an end on Thursday, with the inauguration of a railway underbridge.

Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy and legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy declared the the facility open and walked through it, along with Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali and Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, before allowing the traffic through the facility.

Lakhs of residents on the southern side of the city and residents of the villages along the Rayalacheruvu Road, including traders, farmers, students and employees, commute to the city daily. It used to be an arduous wait for them at the railway crossing during movement of trains.

“The underbridge will give respite to the commuters from the ordeal,” said Mr. Karunakar Reddy.

He recalled the agitations spearheaded by him in the past to solve the issue. Attributing the inordinate delay in execution of project to the coronavirus pandemic and the flash floods last year, the MLA lauded the MCT engineers and the railway authorities for completion of the project.

Dr. Gurumoorthy appealed to the MLA to get a similar underbridge built at the Chinthalachenu railway gate on Renigunta Road.

