Andhra Pradesh: Under Investigation(UI) cases came down in Prakasam district: SP

January 21, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau,S. Murali

Thanks to the concerted efforts put in by the Prakasam police, the number of under investigation (UI) cases had come down by 798 during the year 2022 when compared to the number in 2021, according to Superintendent of Police Malika Garg.

The number of UI cases stood at 3,576 in the beginning of 2022 even as 9,381 fresh cases were reported during the year. As a result, the total number climbed to 12,957 during the year. The previous year, the number stood at 14,648, according to a report compiled by the District Police Office(DPO).

Monitoring such cases periodically, chargesheet was filed in as many as 9,790 cases during the year, she explained after distributing merit certificates to 98 police officers and their supporting staff. Seven personnel from the Special Enforcement Bureau(SEB) were also given certificates for keeping a check on smuggling of narcotic substances.

Special efforts should be made to dispose of the UI cases during the year, she added.

