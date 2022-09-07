Andhra Pradesh: Man arrested for acid attack on minor niece in Nellore

Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao examining the material seized in the acid attack case, in Nellore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Venkatachalam police has achieved a breakthrough in the case pertaining to acid attack on a minor girl, with the arrest of the uncle of the victim, at Chemudagunta near Venkatachalam.

Producing the accused before the media here on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao said that the accused had been identified as N. Nagaraj (34).

Nagaraj allegedly attacked the 14-year-old girl with acid and slit her throat with a knife. A special team of police nabbed Nagraj near his house.

Nagaraj has been charged with aggravated sexual assault on the girl under the 'Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, the SP said.

The accused allegedly barged into the house of the victim and attempted to murder her by throwing acid when she offered resistance. He also allegedly decamped with her ear ring worth over ₹4,000, the SP said.

The police recovered a knife, acid bottle, a steel bowl and ear ring from the possession of the accused. The girl was unwell and alone in the house while her parents were away at their work place when the accused attacked her.

A rowdy-sheet has been opened against the accused who was booked under various sections of the IPC including Section 376 (attempt to murder), 326 (acid attack), 380 (theft), 386 (extortion), 448 (trespassing), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (outraging modesty) and 509 (insult to modesty of girl), the SP said. He lauded the special team for cracking the case.

Meanwhile, the girl is recuperating in a multi-specialty hospital in Chennai. The State government has sanctioned ₹5 lakh to the victim’s family and assured her parents that it would bear the entire cost of treatment.