Andhra Pradesh: Two workers killed in gas leak at barge unit in Kakinada

Two workers died on the spot and one more sustained injuries reportedly due to gas leak at a private barge fabrication unit in Kakinada on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as K. Prasad and Ravi, both natives of Kakinada city.

"Two workers died and one more sustained injuries. The gas used for fabrication works reportedly leaked at around 5 p.m. The barge was supposed to be opened on Sunday," Kakinada DSP V. Bheemarao said.

The DSP said the exact reason for the gas leak was yet to be ascertained.

The injured worker Polavaram Srinu, has been admitted to Kakikada Governement Hospital.

The dead bodies have been sent to GGH Kakinada for post-mortem. A case has been registered and the investigation is on. EOM