Andhra Pradesh: two women struck dead by lightning near Adoni
Two women died on the spot after they were struck by lightning at Kuppagal village in Adoni mandal of Kurnool district on Thursday evening.
Adoni Taluka Circle Inspector M. Parthasarathy said that the women were working in fields when lightning struck them at around 4.40 p.m. The deceased have been identified as Boyakanigiri Lakshmamma (36) and Boyakanigiri Urukudamma (33). The police have shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem.
