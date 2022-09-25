Andhra Pradesh: Two West Bengal workers fall to death at cement unit under construction

The factory is scheduled to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on September 28

Ramesh Susarla NANDYAL
September 25, 2022 19:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two workers engaged in the construction of a gallery to house the conveyor belt of Ramco Cement unit died on Sunday after they fell to the ground, at Kalvatala village of Kolimigundla mandal in Nandyal district.

The police said the deceased were identified as Suman, 21, and Rahim, 24, of West Bengal.

Engaged for welding work on top of the structure, the two workers fell from a height of about 100 feet and died at 11 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said the accident took place when the arm of a crane hit a pole of the gallery under construction. It was not known if anyone else was injured in the accident.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The factory is scheduled to be inaugurated on September 28 by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the district administration has made all arrangements for the same.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
industrial accident

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app