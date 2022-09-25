Andhra Pradesh: Two West Bengal workers fall to death at cement unit under construction

ADVERTISEMENT

Two workers engaged in the construction of a gallery to house the conveyor belt of Ramco Cement unit died on Sunday after they fell to the ground, at Kalvatala village of Kolimigundla mandal in Nandyal district.

The police said the deceased were identified as Suman, 21, and Rahim, 24, of West Bengal.

Engaged for welding work on top of the structure, the two workers fell from a height of about 100 feet and died at 11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said the accident took place when the arm of a crane hit a pole of the gallery under construction. It was not known if anyone else was injured in the accident.

The factory is scheduled to be inaugurated on September 28 by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the district administration has made all arrangements for the same.