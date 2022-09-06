Andhra Pradesh: Two Urban Primary Health Centres inaugurated in Guntur

The government has spent ₹2,500 crore on primary health sector alone, says Minister

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR
September 06, 2022 21:06 IST

Health Minister V. Rajini after inaugurating the Urban Primary Health Centre at Brundavan Garden in Guntur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Minister for Health V. Rajini inaugurated the Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) at Brundavan Gardens and Sanjay Gandhi Colony here on Tuesday. The two PHCs were built at a cost of ₹1.60 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Rajini said that the YSRCP government had spent ₹2,500 crore on the primary health sector alone.

“The State government has so far spent ₹348.36 crore on 344 PHCs. It is spending ₹18.40 crore on modernising 184 PHCs. It is also bringing 560 PHCs into full utility,’’ the Minister said.

She further said that 148 PHCs were being constructed at a cost of ₹253 crore. This apart, 977 PHCs were being modernised at a cost of ₹407 crore. The government was also building 10,032 YSR Health Clinics at a cost of ₹1,500 crore, she said, and added that medicines pertaining to 175 ailments were being supplied free of cost.

Mayor K. Manohar Naidu said that 10 out of 16 UPHCs being built in the city were ready.

MLC L. Appireddy, Collector M. Venugopal Reddy and Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri were present.

