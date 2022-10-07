Andhra Pradesh: Two TTD students felicitated for making it to IIIT Idupulapaya

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
October 07, 2022 19:06 IST

TTD Joint Executive Officer (Education and Health) Sada Bhargavi honouring students in Tirupati on Thursday for securing admission in IIIT Idupulapaya.

Two students who walked out of the portals of educational institutions run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have bagged seats in the Indian Institute of Information Technology(RGUKT Idupulapaya).

The duo, K. Jeevan Kumar of SV High School, Tirumala, and R. Haritha Bai of Sri Kodandarama High School, was felicitated by the TTD’s Joint Executive Officer (Education and Health) Sada Bhargavi here on Thursday.

Harita Bai, daughter of a fruit vendor Shyamala Bai, had secured 559 marks. She aims to become a District Collector, while Jeevan Kumar, son of a sales assistant at a retail outlet at Tirumala, wants to pursue M. Tech and become a software engineer.

Support our reporting.
Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Bhargavi called upon the students to become brand ambassadors to the TTD and role model for others. “We will provide all support to them in their career,” she said.

She appreciated the efforts of Devasthanams Educational Officer C. Govindarajan, headmasters Krishna Murthy and Surendra Babu for the efforts.

