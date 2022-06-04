Andhra Pradesh: Two RMPs arrested for ‘baby sale’ post on WhatsApp

The Ajit Singh Nagar police on Saturday arrested two Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) for allegedly posting a ‘baby for sale’ message in WhatsApp to some members.

Challa Amrutha Rao and Pushpa Latha of Vijayawada reportedly uploaded the photograph of an infant and forwarded a message in the group stating that the three-day-old baby, weighing three kg was available for sale for ₹3 lakh.

The accused also stated that the baby would be sold along with the birth certificate.

A woman, delivered female baby in the hospital six days ago. A local woman, who called on the mother and baby in hospital, allegedly took the photograph of the infant and reportedly sent it to Pushpa Latha, who forwarded it to Amrutha Rao.

The two RMPs uploaded the photo and stated that the ‘baby is for sale’. A few group members reported the matter to the police and lodged a complaint with them.

A case under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 has been registered against the accused, the Ajit Singh Nagar police said.