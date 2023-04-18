Andhra Pradesh: Two persons die of asphyxiation in an abandoned tank while stealing biodiesel in Kakinada district

April 18, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KAKINADA

Two persons have reportedly died of asphyxiation in an abandoned biodiesel tank when they allegedly attempted to steal the biodiesel at Gollapalem village in Kakinada district on Tuesday. The incident occurred at around 4.30 p.m.

The deceased have been identified as Tathapudi Mahesh (25) and Neredumilli Siva Kumar (25) belonging to the Gollapalem village, according to police. Kakinada SP S. Sateesh Kumar told The Hindu that the duo reportedly opened the lid of an abandoned biodiesel tank to steal the leftover diesel. Ten months ago, the tank was abandoned in a private diesel and petrol bunk.

“The duo has called one of their friends for the rescue. However, they have been found dead when the tank was overturned by the locals,” the SP added. The victims were reportedly in a drunken state during the attempt to steal the biodiesel. A case was registered and investigation is on.

