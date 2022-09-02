Andhra Pradesh: Two persons accused of killing a youth nabbed in Bapatla

P. Samuel Jonathan BAPATLA
September 02, 2022 21:54 IST

The police have arrested two persons on the charge of murdering Dontena Ravikiran, a native of Nagendrapuram village in Bapatla.

Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said the accused were identified as Putla Prem Deevan Kumar and Sk. Sahul Roshan.

The police had started investigation after an unidentified body was found lying under the footbridge on the road from Gudipudi village to Karlapalem.

The deceased was about 25 years old, and his father and younger brother Suribabu and Mahesh respectively of Nagendrapuram village came to the hospital at around 10 p.m. the same day and identified the body.

According to information given by the victim’s younger brother, the deceased was in love with a girl, a student of an engineering college at Chirala. One of the accused, Deevan Kumar, who was also in love with the girl, allegedly threatened to eliminate Ravkiran if he continued to keep in touch with the girl.

On August 23, Deevan Kumar kidnapped Ravikiran in a car, and with the help of his friend, strangled him using a wire and later dumped the body in a canal.

Basing on the confessional statement and the evidence, the police took the two accused into custody. They were later sentenced to judicial remand.

Andhra Pradesh
crime

