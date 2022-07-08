Andhra Pradesh: Two non-tribal agents arrested in Polavaram R&R scandal 

Two non-tribal agents were arrested on Friday on the charge of diverting ₹2.8 crore pertaining to the Polavaram project’s Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package in the name of the displacers of Ramanayyapeta panchayat of Devipatnam Mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district.

Rampachodavaram ASP and investigation officer Krishnakanth Patil told The Hindu that the two agents were identified as M. Madhusudhana Rao and Matta Rambabu.

Recently, a few Revenue officials were arrested in the case.

The two accused were produced in court, which remanded them in judicial custody, following which they were sent to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.