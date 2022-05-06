Andhra Pradesh: Two most wanted Maoists arrested; five more surrender before police

Disillusioned with Maoist activities they joined the mainstream, says DGP

DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy producing the surrendered naxalites before the media, at Mangalagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Disillusioned with Maoist activities they joined the mainstream, says DGP

Two most wanted naxalites of CPI-Maoist party were arrested and five more extremists of different cadres of Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) surrendered before the police.

Disillusioned with Maoist party activities and attracted to the new surrender and rehabilitation policy being implemented by the government, the Maoists decided to shun violence and join the mainstream, said Director-General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy.

The arrested were identified as Korra Nageswara Rao alias Nagesh, alias English Master, Area Committee Member (ACM) of Pedabayalu-Korukonda area committee; and Seendri Jagan, party member of Galikonda Area Committee.

The surrendered extremists included Kilo Raju alias Pedapadu Raju, party member Seendri Mohan alias Jambri, of Galikonda Area Committee, Vanthala Bhaskar alias Jattu, party members of Galikonda Area Committee, Gemmili Kesu alias Pamurai Kesu and Vanthala Krishna, both militia members of the same committee, the DGP said at a press conference here on Friday.

Rewards

The Naxalites were tribal people and natives of Chintapalli, Koyyuru and G.K. Veedhi mandals of Alluri Sitharama Raju district. They were reportedly wanted in many cases of exchange of fires, murders and blasting incidents, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

Explaining the history of the arrested Maoists, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said, Nageswara Rao was involved in about 150 cases in the last 20 years, and was carrying a reward of ₹4 lakh on his head. Jagan, Raju, Mohan and Bhaskar were carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh each on their heads.

Jagan was wanted in 39 cases, Kilo Raju was involved in 54 cases, Kesu and Krishna were wanted in 20 and 19 cases respectively, the DGP said. They were all natives of Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Weapon recovered

Police recovered a pistol, six rounds of bullets, man pack and other material from Nageswara Rao. He is allegedly involved in killing of villagers in Jerrilla, Maddigaruvu and Veeravaram branding them as police informers, the DGP said.

Jagan allegedly participated in exchange of fire incidents in Teegalametta, Palasamudram and Annavaram forests. Killo Raju reportedly participated in recruiting tribal people into the Maoist fold and in organising naxal meetings and ‘Praja Courts’ in G.K. Veedhi and other Maoist stronghold areas in AOB, the DGP said.

Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Ravishankar Ayyanar and Alluri Sitharama Raju district Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar were present.