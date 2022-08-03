Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Two minor girls go missing, police launch search

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA August 03, 2022 19:10 IST
Two girls, students of Class IX at a local school, reportedly went missing at Kankipadu village on the outskirts of the city. Police have launched a search to trace the missing girls.

A neighbour of the two girls, identified as G. Jogi, is also reportedly missing since Tuesday. During police investigation, it emerged that Jogi, along with the two girls, boarded a train headed to Chennai. The man works as a welder, police said.

“CCTV footage from Vijayawada railway station recorded the movements of Jogi and the two girls. Jogi has withdrawn ₹40,000 from his account from an ATM centre in the village,” said Kankipadu Circle Inspector Kasi Viswanadh.

