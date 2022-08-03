Andhra Pradesh: Two minor girls go missing, police launch search

They reportedly boarded a train going towards Chennai

Two girls, students of Class IX at a local school, reportedly went missing at Kankipadu village on the outskirts of the city. Police have launched a search to trace the missing girls.

A neighbour of the two girls, identified as G. Jogi, is also reportedly missing since Tuesday. During police investigation, it emerged that Jogi, along with the two girls, boarded a train headed to Chennai. The man works as a welder, police said.

“CCTV footage from Vijayawada railway station recorded the movements of Jogi and the two girls. Jogi has withdrawn ₹40,000 from his account from an ATM centre in the village,” said Kankipadu Circle Inspector Kasi Viswanadh.

The mobile phone of the youth was switched off. Special teams have been sent to Tamil Nadu and Telangana to search for the minor girls, the CI said on Wednesday.