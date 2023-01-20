Andhra Pradesh: Two minor girls escape from de-addiction centre in Visakhapatnam

January 20, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Two minor girls, who were referred to a de-addiction centre in Visakhapatnam by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the police, escaped from the centre. A search has been launched to trace them, the officials said.

According to sources, the siblings, studying Intermediate first year and Class VIII, were reportedly addicted to drugs and alcohol. Based on a complaint from the residents that the girls were allegedly creating nuisance in the locality, staff of NTR District, District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of Women Developmentand Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department along with the Machavaram police shifted them to Government General Hospital (GGH).

Later, they were shifted to the de-addiction centre, located in Visakhapatnam, said Machavaram CI B. Gunaram, adding that police traced one of the girls on Friday.

“The two girls were shifted to the de-addiction centre, with necessary escort, along with their mother. We received information about missing of the siblings from the centre,” Mr. Gunaram said.

One arrested

Krishna District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson K. Suvartha said after providing treatment at the GGH, Vijayawada, the two girls were referred to the de-addiction centre, for better treatment and counselling.

“Police arrested a youth, who befriended the victims and was reportedly supplying ganja and alcohol to the girls. They also escaped from a Child Care Institution (CCI) in Vijayawada, a few days ago”, Ms. Suvartha said.

“We have registered a case under Section 309 IPC (Attempt to suicide) and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012,” Mr. Gunaram told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the NTR District WD&CW Project Director (PD) G. Uma Devi has directed the Integrated Child Protection Services (IPCS) to conduct an inquiry into the missing of the girls.

“The WD&CW officials will coordinate with the police and take measures for safety of the minor girls,” Ms. Uma Devi said.