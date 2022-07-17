Andhra Pradesh: Two leopards stay put on a hillock at Kosigi, give villagers the jitters

Forest personnel, besides keeping an eye on their movement, are explaining villagers the do’s and don’ts to stay safe

A video grab of the two leopards that have made a hillock near Kosigi village in Kurnool district their home since Saturday.

Two leopards, which had been on the prowl in the Adoni forest range close to Kosigi village for the the last five days, made a hillock abutting the village their home since Saturday, giving the jitters to the villagers.

Officials of the Forest Department were staying put in the village and keeping an eye on the movement of the leopards to ensure they did not venture into the village either to ‘make a kill’ or attack humans.

“Our staff will be in the village for the next 48 hours and spread awareness among the people about the measures to be taken to stay safe and protect the heads of cattle,” Kurnool District Forest Officer Suman Beniwal told The Hindu.

“Leopards have turned territorial animals, and they keep roaming in the region. More than a week ago, a goat was reportedly killed by the animal, but its veracity could not be ascertained,” she said.

The department proposes to launch an awareness drive in the villages along the forest range to ensure people do not venture onto the hillocks early in the morning or in the evenings, and do not keep their livestock out in the open.

“We appeal to the people not to keep water drums and bins outside their houses close to the hillocks to dissuade the leopards from coming closer to the human habitations,” she said.