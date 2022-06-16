Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Two killed, two injured as car hits culvert on Nandyal-Kurnool highway

 

Two persons died on the spot and two more sustained grievous injuries when a car hit a culvert on the Thammarajupalli stream on the Nandyal-Kurnool Highway after Wednesday midnight .

The deceased have been identified as Subbaramaraju, 60, and Kumar Raju, 30, hailing from Chitvel in Annamayya district. “Subbaramaraju, accompanied by his son Kumar Raju and a relative Hari, was going to Hyderabad for treatment. Car driver Vasu, in his attempt to overtake another vehicle, rammed the vehicle into the culvert,” said Panyam Sub-Inspector P. Sudhakar Reddy.

Mr. Hari and Mr. Vasu have been shifted to a hospital in Kurnool. They were said to be out of danger, the police said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Kurnool
road accident
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2022 7:22:39 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-two-killed-two-injured-as-car-hits-culvert-on-nandyal-kurnool-highway/article65533317.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY