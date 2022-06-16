Andhra Pradesh: Two killed, two injured as car hits culvert on Nandyal-Kurnool highway
Two persons died on the spot and two more sustained grievous injuries when a car hit a culvert on the Thammarajupalli stream on the Nandyal-Kurnool Highway after Wednesday midnight .
The deceased have been identified as Subbaramaraju, 60, and Kumar Raju, 30, hailing from Chitvel in Annamayya district. “Subbaramaraju, accompanied by his son Kumar Raju and a relative Hari, was going to Hyderabad for treatment. Car driver Vasu, in his attempt to overtake another vehicle, rammed the vehicle into the culvert,” said Panyam Sub-Inspector P. Sudhakar Reddy.
Mr. Hari and Mr. Vasu have been shifted to a hospital in Kurnool. They were said to be out of danger, the police said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.