Andhra Pradesh: Two killed, two injured as car hits culvert on Nandyal-Kurnool highway

Two persons died on the spot and two more sustained grievous injuries when a car hit a culvert on the Thammarajupalli stream on the Nandyal-Kurnool Highway after Wednesday midnight .

The deceased have been identified as Subbaramaraju, 60, and Kumar Raju, 30, hailing from Chitvel in Annamayya district. “Subbaramaraju, accompanied by his son Kumar Raju and a relative Hari, was going to Hyderabad for treatment. Car driver Vasu, in his attempt to overtake another vehicle, rammed the vehicle into the culvert,” said Panyam Sub-Inspector P. Sudhakar Reddy.

Mr. Hari and Mr. Vasu have been shifted to a hospital in Kurnool. They were said to be out of danger, the police said.