Andhra Pradesh: Two held, 520 kg of ganja seized in Vizianagaram district

May 10, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Sringavarapukota police personnel seized ganja worth ₹1 crore at Boddavara checkpost of S.Kota mandal in Vizinaagaram district on Tuesday. The ganja was being smuggled from Araku agency area to Visakhapatnam via Vizianagaram district. Sringavarapukota police personnel seized the vehicle and 520 kg of ganja. Two persons, who were carrying the ganja to Visakhapatnam, were taken into custody. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.