May 10, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Sringavarapukota police personnel seized ganja worth ₹1 crore at Boddavara checkpost of S.Kota mandal in Vizinaagaram district on Tuesday. The ganja was being smuggled from Araku agency area to Visakhapatnam via Vizianagaram district. Sringavarapukota police personnel seized the vehicle and 520 kg of ganja. Two persons, who were carrying the ganja to Visakhapatnam, were taken into custody.